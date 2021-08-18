As Louisiana drowns in COVID, CBS News sent David Begnaud back home to Lafayette to report on how much strain is now on hospitals.

Begnaud highlighted in the story below just how difficult it is for ambulance services to find hospitals for patients in need.

Many hospitals in the area can no longer take patients due to staff shortages and now patients who need urgent care are being left without.

Twitter via CBS

Two paramedics who work for Acadian Ambulance admitted that they have not been vaccinated and both had their own reason for not getting the shot.

Nurses and doctors have also told me that some that work in hospitals have declined to get the vaccine, and that decision by some of their colleagues has led to shortages in medical facilities.

Sadly, earlier reports this week have suggested that the medical field in Louisiana is near a collapse, but fortunately, help is on the way.

Twitter via CBS

The federal government has dispatched medical teams to Louisiana to assist those in our hospitals.