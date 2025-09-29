BROUSSARD, LA (KPEL)—Central Pizza announced it would be expanding to the Broussard location in May, and ever since, foodies have been eagerly awaiting an official opening date.

The new restaurant is located at 1581 S Bernard Road, taking over the former Market Eats Location, and based on their recent post on social media, it sounds like they are officially ready to welcome guests.

When Does Central Pizza's Broussard Location Open?

The Downtown Lafayette staple, announced that Tuesday September 30th will be their first offical day open.

You can dine in Tuesday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as Thursday through Saturday until 11 p.m.. They will be open on Sundays with adjusted hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

Reservations Open For Central Pizza Broussard

Eager to enjoy the brand-new Broussard location, but worried about the rush? You can reserve a table online via their website now and skip the line.

There is no doubt that since Central is known for its specialty pizzas, hand-crafted cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, the Lafayette staple is bound to draw a consistent crowd long after its opening date.

Now, Broussard will have the famous Paulie and drool-worthy Central wings in their own backyard.

