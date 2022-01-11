One local TV station has named its new weekend anchor. Another has premiered a new local lifestyle program. And one of our own at Townsquare Media will be part of the latest Leadership Lafayette Class.

It's time for our latest edition of "Changing Channels."

Eman Boyd Gets KATC Weekend Anchor Gig

Another St. Landry Parish native has made the move to one of the local anchor's desk.

Eman Boyd announced on her Facebook post that she was promoted to the weekend anchor spot effective last week.

Boyd is an alumna of the University of Louisiana and of Port Barre High School, where she was her class's valedictorian. Prior to working at KATC, she interned at the station, helping the news crew cover the 2019 gubernatorial election. She was hired in January 2020--one month after her graduation--as a producer. A few months after that, she moved into the field as a reporter and later began earning reps as a substitute anchor.

Boyd is the latest Opelousas native to become an anchor on local TV. She follows in the footsteps of Darla Montgomery, Marcelle Fontenot, and Jazmin Fontenot as Opelousas natives who advanced to an anchor position.

KLFY Launches Daily Lifestyle Program

After Judge Judy left the airwaves, it created a void in KLFY's afternoon programming schedule. The station decided to fill that gap by going local.

Acadiana Live debuted in the 3:30 p.m. timeslot on Monday. According to the station, the show is "south Louisiana’s first and only lifestyle show, all about our community, and what makes it so special" The program will be an extension of Meet Your Neighbor's interview segments, featuring community groups and other people that make Acadiana tick.

Teurlings and UL graduate Lidia Alcala is the show's host.

Bernadette Lee, Dalfred Jones in Leadership Lafayette

Congratulations are in order for KPEL's own Bernadette Lee and KLFY's Dalfred Jones.

They have been invited to participate in the latest class of Leadership Lafayette.

What exactly is Leadership Lafayette? Here's how the Leadership Institute of Acadiana describes it:

Leadership Lafayette is the flagship program of the Leadership Institute of Acadiana and boasts many of the region’s most distinguished leaders as program graduates. The intensive experience is designed to inform, educate, and connect the emerging and experienced leaders of the Lafayette region to some of our community’s biggest assets, most daunting challenges, and most interesting people.

Jones has been at KLFY since 2013, serving as a general assignments reporter, investigative reporter, and anchor during that time.

Bernie has been at KPEL and Townsquare Media for nearly three decades and has interviewed practically every major newsmaker to come through Acadiana. On a personal note: She's a great friend, an outstanding broadcast partner, and a wonderful human being.

Congratulations to both for this honor!

