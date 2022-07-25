Chicago will be in Lafayette for one night only at the Heymann Performing Arts Center this Fall!

Chicago In Concert - Nashville, TN (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) loading...

Chicago Live In Lafayette Heymann Performing Arts Center October 26

Chicago has been called one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era" and they're coming to Lafayette on October 26.

Tickets for Chicago live at the Heymann Performing Arts Center go on sale Friday, July 29 at Ticketmaster.com.

Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

Performing mega-hits like "25 or 6 to 4", "Saturday In The Park", "Feelin' Stronger Every Day", "Make Me Smile", and many more, this is going to be a night of live music you do not want miss.

"Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles, and 5 Gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 48 gold and platinum awards.

From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic Vocalists, and a few dozen ever-classic songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations."