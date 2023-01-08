Heymann Performing Arts Center Says Goodbye to Ticketmaster

A change is coming.

It has been announced that the Heymann Performing Arts Center will no longer offer tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for events that will be held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center will now be offered through an online platform called Tixly.

We are excited to be the first in the U.S. to partner with Tixly to provide elite ticketing services to Acadiana. Tixly shares our vision of elevating the guest experience by enriching customers’ journeys through innovative technology and modernizing the ticketing process. This partnership offers customers added levels of convenience and optionality, allowing them to buy tickets in a way that saves time and reduces the need for paper ticketing, said Heymann Center’s Arts & Culture Manager Brian McGrath.

Two of the biggest changes that ticket purchasers will notice are that tickets will have noticeably less expensive convenience fees and customers will also be able to see the view of the stage before purchasing tickets.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for Spring events through Ticketmaster will still be able to use them.

For more information on upcoming events at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, you can visit their website.

