Chicago Performing In Lake Charles Next Weekend

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Chicago will be performing in Lake Charles next Saturday.

Chicago was formed in 1967, of course, in Chicago, Illinois. The band was originally called The Big Thing from 67 - 68. They then changed their name to The Chicago Transit Authority in 1968 and shortened it to just Chicago in 1969.

Since then the band has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2016), their first album was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame (2014), plus, Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2017).

Hear their greatest hits of all time:

25 or 6 to 4

Hard To Say I'm Sorry

Colour My World

Saturday In The Park

And Many More!

The band takes the Grand Event Center stage at the Golden Nugget Saturday, December 11 at 8:00pm.

To purchase your tickets before they sell out, click here.