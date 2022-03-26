Music legend Ronnie Milsap is coming to Lake Charles in April.

Ronald Lee Milsaps was born on January 16, 1943 in Robbinsville, North Carolina. A birth defect left him almost blind since birth. His mother abandoned him as an infant and Ronnie was raised by his grandparents. At the age of 5, his grandparents enrolled him into Governor Morehead School for the blind. We began to have a passion for music while listening to the radio and at age 7 his instructors at the school noticed his love for music and started to teach him to play several instruments.

After graduating high school, Milsap turned down a college scholarship to pursue his music career full-time. He joined a popular R&B band and played for years in Atlanta. He later moved to Nashville in 1972 after meeting Charlie Pride who convinced him to focus his music career on country music. Milsap signed to RCA records in 1973 and the rest his history.

Over his historic career, Milsap has amassed six Grammy awards, sold over 35 million records, and had 40 number one hit songs. Mainly known as a country artist before 1979, that would all change with his crossover hit Smokey Mountain Rain in 1980. After that, he would continue to pump our crossover hits until 1992.

Ronnie Milsap will take the Grand Event Center stage at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, April 2 at 8:00pm.

To purchase your tickets for the concert, click here.

