Styx Coming To Perform In Lake Charles This October

One of the biggest Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame snubs will be performing in Lake Charles this October.

Styx has sold more than 54 million records worldwide. Oddly enough, the band has never won a Grammy and was only nominated once in the band's 49-year career.

Hear their greatest hits of all time:

Come Sail Away

Mr. Roboto

Lady

Renegade

Blue Collar Man

And Many More!

Styx was formed in Chicago in 1972. The band broke through with their album The Grand Illusion (1977) which was a commercial success and peaked at number six on the Billboard charts in the U.S. and Canada. After their newfound success, the band went on to release four straight triple-platinum albums in the U.S.

Styx will take the Grand Event Center stage at the Golden Nugget Friday, October 15 at 8:30pm.

