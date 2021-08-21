Nelly To Perform In Lake Charles Next Month

Pop star Nelly will be coming to Lake Charles in his Air Force One's next month to make it even hotter in Southwest Louisiana.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. aka Nelly was born on November 2, 1974 in Austin, TX. He grew up an Air Force brat, and when his mother and father divorced he moved with his mom to St. Louis. Nelly formed the group, St. Lunatics, in high school with a few friends and his half brother but didn't find success until he went off on his own to find a solo career.

Hear his great hits of all time:

Country Grammar

Hot in Here

Grillz

Dilemma

Work It

Air Force Ones

And Many More!

Nelly will take the Grand Event Center stage at the Golden Nugget Friday September, 24 at 8:30pm.

To purchase your tickets before they sell out, click here.