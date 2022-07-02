DraftKings Bar & Grill Coming To The Nugget In Lake Charles

If you love sports betting, beer, and burgers then we have some big news for you.

Draftkings was founded in 2012 in Boston by former Vistaprint employees Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish, and Paul Liberman. The company initially operated out of Liberman's house. DraftKings' first product was a one-on-one baseball competition, launched to coincide with Major League Baseball's opening day in 2012. And as they say, the rest is history.

The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles recently took to social media to make a huge announcement:

I know all of my friends that sports bet are totally pumped over this announcement. I think I may start some sports betting during the upcoming college football and NFL seasons. I've asked around and everyone has told me that DraftKings is the most user-friendly betting app and really easy to understand and use. Plus, I'm a one-app kind of guy, so I think DraftKings will be my app and it will be really cool to be able to go get a big burger and fries while I watch games I'm wagering on.

I was curious about what kind of food they will offer, so I googled it. I found a menu from a DraftKings Sportsbook Bar & Grill from a casino in New York. I don't know if the Nugget will have the same menu, but if they do I'm so down with it.

Draftkings Sportsbook Menu Highlights:

Giant Pretzel

Grand Nachos

Chili

Voodoo Shrimp

Chicken Tenders

Pizza

Chicken Wings

Lobster Mac N' Cheese

Ribs

Burgers and Sliders

Philly Cheese Steak

Salads

Tons of Beer and Wine

And Many More!