Child Dies in Iberia Parish Fire

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked an Iberia Parish fire that killed a child.

Firefighters answered the call from the 2200 block of Hunter Drive in Coteau on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

According to the fire marshal's investigators, firefighters found the six-year-old child in the burning trailer when they arrived. They pulled the child, who was alive, out of the home and took the juvenile to a nearby hospital. The child later died at the medical facility.

The fire marshal's office, local firefighters, and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office are all investigating the blaze.

