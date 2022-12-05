It may be 75 degrees outside in South Louisiana but it is officially the Christmas season.

So if you are like me and are trying to find any way to get into the Christmas Spirit then you may want to check out one of these holiday movies.

Turn the air down, grab a blanket, a cup of hot chocolate, maybe some popcorn, and curl up on the sofa to see if you recognize any of these local places.

Here is a list of Christmas films that were filmed right here in Louisiana.

A Christmas Wish

This movie was filmed in 2019 in Ponchatoula, La.

This movie has a few pretty famous names in it and has a rating on IMDB of 6.2/10.

You can watch this movie on Hoopla or Prime Video.

What She Wants For Christmas

This movie was filmed in Baton Rouge, La in 2012.

While this movie has a pretty awful rating of 3.9/10 on IMDB you never know what you might get out of it.

You can watch this movie on Prime Video or Vudu.

Natchitoches Christmas Google Maps loading...

The Year Without a Santa Claus

This movie was filmed in Shreveport and Natchitoches, La in 2006 and stars John Goodman.

According to IMDB, this movie has a rating of 3.7/10.

Unfortunately, the only way to watch this movie is to get it on DVD.

Last Holiday

This movie was filmed in New Orleans in 2006 and stars Queen Latifah.

Now when it comes to Christmas movies this might be one of the best-known movies.

It has a rating of 6.5/10 on IMDB.

You can watch this movie on Prime Video, Paramount+, Vudu, or YouTube.

Get in the Christmas spirit James Kirkikis // Shutterstock loading...

My Southern Family Christmas

This movie was filmed in 2002 in Baton Rouge and Sorrento, La.

This movie has a rating of 7.0/10 on IMBD, which is pretty good when it comes to ratings.

You can watch this movie on FuboTV.

