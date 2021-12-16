The Town of Church Point will be holding its 2021 Christmas Parade tonight beginning at 6:00 pm.

The parade will start and end on St. Ann Blvd. It will travel down N. Rogers to Plaquemine, then David to Rue Iry LeJeune, and back to N. Rogers.

The lineup for those participating begins at 5:00 pm.

Bleachers will be set up near the Presbytere area while barricades will be put up on David St (no parking on David). Parking will, however, be available on Church Blvd/Main St.

The public is invited to view the parade anywhere along the route.

Following the parade, there will be a celebration at the town's Central Park. Movies will be shown on a big screen and hot chocolate and cookies will be given out to the first 100 kids.

Additionally, Christmas at Central Park will feature a special performance by MovEMent Dance Studio.

You are invited to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the movies and festivities.

For more information about the 2021 Church Point Christmas Parade, visit ChurchPoint.org.