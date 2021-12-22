Popular Louisiana DJ Dies Days After Falling Off of Christmas Parade Float

A well-known DJ from Ascension Parish has died days after falling from a float during a Christmas parade earlier this month.

36-year-old Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', sustained injuries on Sunday, December 12 after falling from the second deck of a float during the Gonzales Christmas Parade.

In the fall, he hit his head on a tree. Davis' family said he fell on the ground and landed on his face.

Davis had been on a ventilator for several days and was doing better until he took a turn for the worse on Monday.

The popular DJ is originally from Donaldsonville and performed in various venues across the area.

Davis leaves behind a fiancé and three children along with five older sisters. His wedding was set for January 2023.

Tributes have been pouring in on a Facebook group called 'Shake Back Dj Thriller,' which has more than 3,000 followers.

Shake Back Dj Thriller, Facebook

A balloon release is set for Thursday. The family will be providing details today regarding the location and time.