City of Broussard to Host Annual Christmas Parade

The City of Broussard is getting ready for Christmas and they are planning some amazing events this year.

If you are looking to get this Holiday started off the right way then be sure to join the City of Broussard for the Annual Broussard Christmas Parade, Noël á Broussard 2022 on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade will start at 3 pm on Saturday but the Papa Noël's Market & Reindeer Games opens at 2 pm.

The Broussard Chamber of Commerce wants to remind residents that the following streets will be closed on Saturday afternoon for the parade:

Morgan Street will be closed 2-4 pm from Albertson Parkway to Main Street.

Main Street, from St. Cecilia School to Arceneaux Park will be closed from 2-4 pm, and from S. Washington to Lafayette St. from 2-7 pm.

Railroad Street will be closed at S. Washington & S. Morgan from 2-7 pm; however, those needing access for business will be allowed entry.

Polk Street from Main St. to E. Madison will be closed from 2-7 pm.

After the parade, there will be a Papa Noël's Market which will include Food, Games, and Tree Lighting. This event will take place from 3 pm to 7 pm on Saturday at the Broussard City Hall located at 310 E. Main Street in Downtown Broussard

Christmas Caroling will begin at 6 pm and the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place at 7 pm at the Broussard City Hall, which is located at 310 E. Main Street in Downtown Broussard.

