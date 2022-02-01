When you think of Ohio, you don't normally think of King Cake but, one bakery is diving in over their love for Joe Burrow.

Busken Bakery in Cincinnati is pretty pumped about the Bengals headed to the big game, and to celebrate, they're making Joe Burrow-inspired King Cakes.

As advertised, the Burrow-inspired King Cakes don't just come with a baby, they come with a "Baby Joey"!

The new King Cake is officially called "The King of the Jungle"

The Bengals will take on the Rams for the National Football League Championship Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Busken Bakery has five locations throughout the Cincinnati area and is considered to be one of, if not the best bakery in the city.

Honestly, we didn't expect the Ohio version of a Louisiana King Cake to look nearly as good as the Joe Burrow "Tiger King Cake" but, it looks like they've done a heck of a job.

They're not just stopping with Joe's cake, check out these delicious-looking Bengals cookies they're serving up.