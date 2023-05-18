KYLE, Texas (KPEL News) - If your name is Kyle, pay attention. The City of Kyle, Texas needs you.

In an attempt to break a world record, the city is calling as many people named "Kyle" as possible to come to visit the city this weekend, where they'll be hosting a "Kyle Fair" at Lake Kyle.

But how many Kyles does Kyle, Texas need at Lake Kyle? More than 2,325, which is the record held by people named "Ivan."

The city has attempted to break the record three times before. Kyle's arch nemesis: Ivan. The city of Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina gathered 2,325 people named Ivan in 2017, setting the world record. "We need tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles and old Kyles to get close to the record set five years ago," City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in a statement. "We're very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books." Previous attempts at breaking the record have attracted Kyles from as far away as Massachusetts, the city says.

The city is going all-in on trying to get the Kyles together.

A bunch of people sharing common names isn't, well, that uncommon. But in recent years, large gatherings of like-named individuals have made headlines.

Large same-name gatherings have made headlines before. In 2020, a man named Josh Swain challenged other people with the same full name to meet him in Nebraska, "precisely 4/24/2021, 12:00 PM." "We fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name, you have a year to prepare, good luck," he said in a Facebook message to fellow Josh Swains. The plans gained traction, and about one year later, hundreds of other people named Josh showed up to "battle" each other. They kept the fighting PG – with pool noodle battles and a massive game of rock, paper, scissors.

There is currently no indication of a Kyle Battle Royale this weekend in Kyle, Texas. But that doesn't mean there won't be one.

