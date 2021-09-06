Coach Billy Napier Dishes on Texas Game, Improvement Process, Team Health & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier and his team weren't happy with the overall performance and result in the season-opening loss at Texas.

The team doesn't want to waste the opportunity to improve from it either.

As he does every week during the season, Napier joined me on Monday morning to discuss the state of UL football, last week's game, next week's game, and everything in between.

Due to Labor Day holiday, local programming did not air on ESPN1420 Monday. Napier's interview will air on my show Tuesday morning, but for those who subscribe to the Great S.C.O.T.T. Show podcast (click here to subscribe), or frequent the ESPN1420 app,and ESPN1420.com, you can listen to the interview now.

Napier opened up about the loss at Texas, 3rd downs, in-game adjustments, the process of analyzing each game with the staff to make improvements, the play of Kyren Lacy, a health update on linebacker Ferrod Gardner, this Saturday's home opener versus Nichols State, and why having young kids always seems to put things in perspective.

Listen here.

Louisiana's next game is this Saturday at Cajun Field against Nichols State. Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm.

Radio pregame begins at 4:00 pm on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

