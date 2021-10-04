Coach Billy Napier Talks Play Calling, Kicking, Working to Improve & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 4-1 overall, and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play Saturday night in a narrow 20-18 win over South Alabama.
Head coach Billy Napier watched the game film yesterday with his staff and feels there are lots of areas to improve, including his play-calling late in the game.
"I'm always evaluating the things I can do better to help the team", Napier told me this morning. "I know all 10 of our assistants take the same approach, and the good thing is, all our players are like that."
If you were expecting the team to rest on their laurels after a win, you would be wrong.
Napier joined me for a 1 on 1 interview on my show this morning, opening up about the team's performance at South Alabama, play calling, where he feels the team can get better, the field goal kicking, the positive takeaways from the win, why he's not just satisfied with a win, the pursuit for improvement, and much more.
If you miss it, you can listen to the entire interview here.
Louisiana (4-1, 2-0) hosts Appalachian State (4-1, 1-0) on Tuesday, October 12th at Cajun Field. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 pm.