Wait a minute.

LSU football fans still respect and admire Coach Ed Orgeron after he brought much success to the program.

Now that he is no longer with LSU, Coach O has surfaced around other college football programs, and here's the latest.

The former LSU coach was seen wearing Miami Hurricanes gear recently, and now some are asking if he is on his way to South Beach.

While we can't confirm that is the case, we do know that Coach O was participating in a Miami Hurricane summer camp for kids.

The National Championship-winning coach was part of the annual football camp for kids and he looked the part.

Here is a quick look at Coach O sporting the Hurricanes colors, and not the purple and gold we're accustomed to.

Check out what some fans had to say about the change in colors on the former Tigers coach.