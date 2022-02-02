Could it ever happen?

Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron recently spoke with WGNO Sports and they went over several topics.

The interview started with Coach O talking about his former quarterback at LSU, Joe Burrow, and Coach O admitted that he's never met a smarter football player than Burrow.

Coach O took us behind the recruiting curtain and said that when he went to recruit Joe Burrow, all that the young quarterback wanted to talk about was football, not recruiting.

Then the former Tiger coach explained how he was able to get Ja'Marr Chase to commit to LSU.

Initially, Chase was heading to Florida because Les Miles reportedly told him he couldn't play the wide received position at LSU, but Coach O assured his family he would and the rest is history.

As the former coach of LSU went on, the notion that he would entertain the idea of going to Alabama to join Nick Saban's staff came up and that's when Coach O really spoke up.

He told WGNO, “That will never happen with Ed Orgeron, I promise you.”

Some have speculated that Coach O could go to Alabama and recruit the talent from Louisiana, but if you know Coach O and his love for this state, you know that isn't happening.

Check out this great interview in its entirety with the former Head Coach of the Fighting Tigers Ed Orgeron.