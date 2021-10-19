It was announced earlier this week the Coach Ed Orgeron would not return to coach the LSU football team in 2022.

As you may already be aware, Coach O has an endorsement with Cane's and it was their billboards that were seen coming down. So why are they coming down so quickly?

Well, the owner of Cane's, Todd Graves explained on Twitter and it's certainly not because they have lost faith in Coach O.

Coach Orgeron and LSU reached an agreement to allow him to continue coaching the Tigers this year and the university will reportedly pay out Coach O at around $17 million.