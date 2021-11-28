This was great.

Coach Ed Orgeron coached his final game at LSU and he left everything on the field and at the podium.

After the game, Coach O stood up before the media and started his final press conference with an emotional, "How Bout Them Tigers, Baby!"

He would go on to compliment all of the seniors on the team and even announced that he would NOT be coaching LSU if they are selected to a bowl game.

As for his immediate plans, Coach O says that he is heading to Destin, Fl and he has plenty of suntan lotion for anyone who wants to join him.

Previously, Coach Orgeron said that he has no plans to coach next year and he plans to relax for a year, then decides his coaching future. He ended his press conference with his signature "Geaux Tigers" and this one had some punch to it.

Coach O won the National Championship with LSU in 2019 and says that he will Forever be LSU.

Enjoy the white sand and blue water in Destin, Coach!

In his final game at LSU, Coach O's mom was there to see it all and she even found her way onto the field after the game.