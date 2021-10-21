Since LSU announced that Coach Ed Orgeron would not be returning to the program in 2022, several reports surrounding Coach O's personal life have surfaced.

One report that came out immediately after Orgeron announced he was done at LSU after this football season was that he allowed kids of girlfriends to attend practice and even take part in practice.

Matt Trent Tweeted out the following after it was announced that Orgeron would be done at LSU after this season.

Now, because we live in a digital age, that report went viral and many were quick to point out that this issue may have played a part in the demise of Coach O at LSU.

Several players under Coach O's lead at LSU are now responding to the report by Matt Trent and at the forefront is LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan. The injured Tiger Tweeted out the following:

In addition to Brennan, other players for LSU have come out and said that they didn't see girlfriends or kids interfere in their practices, contrary to the previous report.

The agreement for Coach O to depart from LSU after this season does entail a nice payoff as reported by Ross Dellenger.