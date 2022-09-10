We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette.

Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday.

Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.

Yes, the sport and the game of football still run through the veins of the man who brought a national championship to LSU.

Orgeron was spotted roaming the sideline as UL prepared to take on Eastern Michigan.

Here's the photo, and I am sure more will surface, of Coach O at the UL game.

I also ran across another post on social media where someone said that they spotted Coach O in Lafayette, away from the stadium.

Here's a photo of the former LSU coach in a local business in Lafayette. He looks like he is at home.