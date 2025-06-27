Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Earlier today (6/27/25) the Louisiana Supreme Court handed down their ruling stating that Ed Orgeron, Coach O, must give $8.13 million to his ex-wife Kelly Orgeron. The $8.13 million is half of Orgeron's buyout from LSU after bring fired in 2021.

Former LSU Footbal Head Coach Ed Orgeron (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ed Orgeron Ordered To Give Wife $8 Million

According to NOLA.com, the Louisiana Supreme court has ruled that Orgeron's agreement with LSU was binding contract in 2020.

At that time, Orgeron and his wife Kelly were still married.

43 days after signing that contract with LSU, Orgeron filed for divorce from Kelly Orgeron.

Included in Orgeron's 2020 contract was a stipulation that if he was fired from LSU "without cause", he would be awarded what was remaining salary wise in his contract.

Orgeron was indeed fired from LSU in 2021, and received a contract buyout of $17 million.

Ed Orgeron (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

From NOLA.com -

Kelly Orgeron's attorney argued that she was entitled to money from the buyout and contract extension, which were conceived while they were still married. Her attorney, Robert Lowe, said the raise after Orgeron won the championship was partially meant to compensate the coach for his past performance.

Coach O's lawyer, Randy Smith, argued that the money Orgeron received from LSU after he filed for divorce belonged solely to him.

Smith also stated that Ed Orgeron gave his ex-wife Kelly half the money he earned during the 43 days that passed between him signing his 2020 contract extension and filing for divorce.

According to NOLA.com, Orgeron's attorney also stated that he split incentive money earned after winning the National Championship with his then wife Kelly as well as giving her $1.775 million.

Orgeron was initially hired by LSU as defensive line coach, then promoted to interim head coach after Les Miles was fired in 2016.

After a solid finish that year, he was named permanent head coach.

In 2019, LSU went 15–0, won the national championship, and had one of the most dominant offenses in college football history.

