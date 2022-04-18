Coach Glasco on South Al Sweep, Sam Landry, Rigorous Road Trips & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball (29-10, 15-3) is coming off a road sweep of the South Alabama Jaguars to claim sole possession of 1st place in the Sun Belt Conference, and win their 70th consecutive conference series.

After one day at home, the team boarded a flight Sunday for St. Louis, continuing a road trip that will cover games in 4 different states over the next week.

Head coach Gerry Glasco wasn't on the plane, as he left Mobile to drive to St. Louis. He will be driving the entire road trip, and has a good reason why.

Coach Glasco joined me this morning to explain why he's driving and why he's happy about the team's rigorous road trip.

He also details the sweep at South Alabama, pitcher Sam Landry on and off the diamond, the challenges of coaching Gen Z players, why the Illinois doubleheader this Tuesday got changed to a single game, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana will play at St. Louis tonight at 5:00 pm.

Listen to the call on ESPN Lafayette (103.3. FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com and the ESPN Lafayette app. Pregame begins at 4:45.

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs

What Louisiana People Really Want for Easter

Ten Great Easter Basket Stuffers That's Not Candy