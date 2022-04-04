Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball (23-9, 9-3) earned their biggest win of the season last Wednesday at #9 Texas, then took two of three on the road in their series at Texas State.

As he does every Monday morning during the season, head coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show.

Today, he reflected team's Texas road trip, how it started better than it ended, the standard at UL, why the 68 Sun Belt series winning streak isn't that important to him, where the team must improve, what's on deck, the health of Kandra Lamb and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana travels to Lake Charles this Wednesday for a matchup with the McNeese State Cowgirls (19-14). First pitch is slated for 6:30.

