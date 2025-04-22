Coach O Melts Hearts, Shows Louisiana Roots Speaking Cajun French in Viral Video

A new video posted by WAFB Sports Director Jacques Doucet is making the rounds on social media—not just because of Coach Ed Orgeron's unmistakable gravelly voice, but because of the language he’s using.

In the clip posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Orgeron is seen having a light-hearted conversation with Doucet’s father, almost entirely in Cajun French.

“A very cool memory,” Doucet wrote in his tweet. “Driving home from lunch today at Superior Grill on Highland and we spotted @Coach_EdOrgeron. He was great. My Dad and Coach O having a little chat. #LSU @LSUfootball”

While just about any video featuring Coach O is charming, it’s also hitting home for many Louisianans who say the language brings back deep-rooted memories of family, culture, and a time when hearing people speak Cajun French was part of daily life.

In one moment of the conversation, translated from French, Orgeron jokes that Miami (referring to the University of Miami) would be too expensive to return to. “Jacques can afford that,” Coach O laughs. “I can’t afford that!”

Heartfelt Reactions

The response online has even been emotional for some.

“I miss my momma every day,” one user wrote. “Her and my dad spoke Cajun French fluently... I never heard my parents argue because when they did, they spoke French instead.”

“It’s a shame it’s not a part of our curriculum,” another added, recalling at time when the language once held space in Louisiana schools and homes.

Feel Good Memories

The video may only last a minute, but it's cool to see the side of Coach O that we all know resonates far beyond football. For some of us, it's a nostalgic trip down memory lane, to conversations overheard on porches and in kitchens. For others, it’s a reminder that we've got a unique culture that is more than worth keeping around.