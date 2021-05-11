Community COVID Vaccine Event in New Orleans Giving One Pound of Crawfish for Every Dose Received

Health officials have been urging us to get vaccinated from COVID-19 for several months now, and in New Orleans, we may be at the point of bribing folks.

Non-profit Propeller and the City of New Orleans are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event where they will be giving away one pound of crawfish to anyone who shows up to receive a dose of the vaccine.

"1 Shot, 1 Pound" will take place this Thursday, May 13, at Propeller located at 4035 Washington Avenue, from 4 pm to 7 pm, in an attempt to address low vaccination rates in the area. (However, Orleans Parish has some of the highest vaccination rates in the state at just over 40% fully vaccinated.)

The New Orleans Health Department will be distributing the vaccinations.

The crawfish will be provided by Cajun's Seafood. In addition to the free crawfish, the first 30 people to attend will also receive a free gift card.

Propellor CEO Andrea Chen said of the event:

Part of our mission at Propeller is to support and grow entrepreneurs to tackle social and environmental disparities, so we're excited to do our part as an organization to meet the needs of our community to help New Orleans reach herd immunity.

The vaccination event is open to everyone 18 years and older, regardless of immigration status and whether or not you have health insurance.

If this event works, just think of all the possibilities for likewise options. Maybe "1 Shot, 1 Shot," where you get a drink? Or "1 Shot, 1 Shot" could be you get one free bullet. You know, since ammunition is hard to find these days.

Or perhaps we can just try to encourage folks to get their vaccine because they feel it's the right thing to do for them.