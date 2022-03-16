The New Orleans Saints are looking to retool and bounce back in this upcoming football season. The team still believes it's in win-now mode. With that being said they resigned/extended cornerback Bradley Roby.

Bradley Roby was traded to the Saints from the Texans last September. It took him a little more than half the season to get into form. But once he did Roby was solid for the Saints. He added some sort of stability when the only other option at the number 2 corner beside rookie Paulson Adebo.

For new head coach Dennis Allen a sense of stability and familiarity is key. And by returning Roby adds said familiarity. Allen now doesn't have to add someone else new to the system, he has his guys coming back and that should only make his first year as Saints head coach a little easier.