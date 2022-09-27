Mandatory summer school could be something that we see here in Louisiana in just a few months.

In response to Louisiana’s literacy crisis, State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has a proposal that has some a little upset… mandatory summer school.

Brumley’s proposal states that “If a student in grades kindergarten, first, second, third, or fourth isn’t reading on grade level by the end of the school year, they would participate in 30 additional hours of support over the summer.”

The students who would be required to attend these extra 30 hours of support during the summer would meet in a small group setting with a curriculum that would be outlined by the State of Louisiana. This small group setting will help the students perform better in school and raise their reading levels.

The reason that Brumley came up with this proposal was to help children who fell behind due to missing school days because of hurricanes and the pandemic.

“It was a year of starts and stops and interruptions…virtual face to face, virtual starts and stops,” he said. “We have to be laser-focused on the current third and fourth graders across the state because of the unprecedented disruptions they have faced the last two years.” Brumley said less than half of Louisiana’s fourth graders are reading on grade level and then added, “A child that’s not reading on grade level by the end of third grade and certainly by the end of fourth grade, is at a much greater risk to be a dropout.”

Brumley’s proposal will be presented at the next BESE meeting on October 11, 2022, and if approved will go into effect in the summer of 2023.

