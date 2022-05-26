Louisiana Legislators as Substitute Teachers? It Could Happen

Could legislators from the Louisiana House of Representatives find themselves serving their constituency as substitute teachers in the state's classrooms? If legislation currently under consideration passes many legislators might have the chance to volunteer to do just that.

Patrick Jefferson, a Representative from Homer who serves as vice-chair of the House Education Committee introduced the resolution that is now heading for the House floor for discussion and debate by the full body of lawmakers. Personally, I think it's a really great idea.

Jefferson said the inspiration for the resolution was former Speaker of the Louisiana House John Alario. Alario often suggested that members of the legislature volunteer in Louisiana's schools. It's a perfect way for elected officials to gain first-hand knowledge of what our state's teachers are facing on a daily basis.

Several of Jefferson's colleagues spoke out in support of the resolution suggesting that those who make laws that govern education in the state would learn more about the reality of what the state's educators and the educational system face every day.

The resolution might also help school systems scrambling to fulfil staffing needs for the past several years. I think it would also be very eye-opening for our elected officials to see just how demanding the job of an educator in Louisiana can be. I also think it would be perfect if these substitute teacher-legislators had to take money out of their own pockets to fund classroom activities during their time as a substitute.

Hey, if we're going to give them the "teaching experience" let's give them the full teaching experience. Maybe we could have a couple of irate parents visit the classroom too. That way legislators could feel the angst teachers go through when parents blame them, instead of their child, for the child's poor performance in school.

Based on comments and perception, I really don't see how the Louisiana House can not pass this resolution. If they are "supporters of education" then they have to do this. And who knows maybe this will be the vantage point that our elected officials need in order to help us define the role of schools in the state.

Representative Jackson, I think you have a good idea. I can't wait to see how the legislature will find a way to screw it up or pass it and then not make good on the promise. Can you tell I'm a little jaded? Really? I guess it does show.

