OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - On Thursday, September 11, 2025, officers responded to two separate incidents at Louisiana public schools that ended in teenagers getting detained.

The incidents involved students at West Ouachita High School in West Monroe and East Ouachita Middle School in Monroe.

Threat Reported at West Ouachita High School

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office said what a high school student later claimed was a "joke" led to the arrest of a 16-year-old female. Authorities said the girl threatened to "shoot up West Ouachita High School, starting with her ex-boyfriend."

16-Year-Old Girl Arrested, Charged With Terrorizing

The student was transported to Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.

Gun Found in Library at East Ouachita Middle

In a separate incident, while cheerleaders were practicing in the library at East Ouachita Middle School, two 13-year-old females discovered a firearm in the desk drawer of a sewing desk. They removed the firearm from the drawer to "play" with it. The firearm accidentally discharged and injured the foot of another female.

Officials pulled video footage of the incident to confirm that the firearm was removed from the drawer. OPSO investigators are reviewing the footage to verify how the weapon was brought onto school property.

Two 13-Year-Olds Arrested in Gun Case

Both 13-year-olds were arrested and charged with negligent injury.

Sheriff’s Office Increases Presence on Campuses

OPSO provided extra presence at both schools to round out the school week.

The investigations into each incident remain ongoing.