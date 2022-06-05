Couple Gets Engaged Outside of College Bar in Baton Rouge [VIDEO]

A video circulating on social media shows a couple getting engaged outside of a bar in Baton Rouge and now we'd like to know the backstory to this location.

A couple is seen slow dancing together outside of the college bar "Reggies" when the man digs deep into his pocket and pulls out an engagement ring.

He then proceeds to get down on one knee and asks the female that he is with for her hand in marriage, and she says yes.

Did they meet here, do they work here? Who knows, but one thing we are certain of is that he put a ring on it.

Congratulations and we wish this couple the best.

Check out the proposal from Tigerland here.

Here are some of the comments under the proposal that caught our attention.

