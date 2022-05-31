Coushatta’s Rhythm & Brews Features Cajun & Zydeco Music On June 4

Some biggest names in Cajun and Zydeco music are coming together this Saturday, June 4th for Coushatta Casino resorts Rhythm & Brews in Kinder, Louisiana.

Don't get this confused with the Coushatta Crossroads Festival. That will take place later this year but this is a great way to kick off the Summer with some great Louisiana music.

According to Coushatta's website,

Dance and party into the night with the region’s BEST Cajun & Zydeco bands! Enjoy live music non-stop on two stages with a huge dancefloor. Doors open at 1pm. Showtime 2pm.

Joel Sonnier (Getty Images) Joel Sonnier (Getty Images) loading...

Here is the entertainment lineup for the event coming up this Saturday, June 4th.

2:00 pm -- Travis Matte & The Kingpins

3:00 pm -- Tommy G & Stormy Weather

4:00 pm -- Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

5:00 pm -- Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe

6:00 pm -- Gregg Martinez

7:00 pm -- Chris Ardoin

8:30 pm --- Jo-El Sonnier

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room Getty Images loading...

The event will feature live music, non-stop music, seven great Cajun and Zydeco bands, a huge dance floor, and a cash bar.

Now you are used to all these big events happening inside the pavilion at Coushatta but they have recently opened up a new facility inside the actual casino. They just had their first event there last weekend with the Cole Swindell concert.

The new venue is called the Coushatta Entertainment Center and it is located inside the casino under the old big top non-smoking slots area. Tickets are now available for $20 at ticketmaster.com.

So make plans to put on your dancing shoes and enjoy some great Louisiana music all day long this weekend in Kinder, Louisiana.