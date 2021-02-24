Covington Castle Airbnb Might Be the Most Amazing Stay in Louisiana [Photos]

This Airbnb called the Covington Castle-King/Queen Suite could possibly be the most unique overnight stay in Louisiana.





If you want to feel like royalty for a day or two, the Covington Castle-King/Queen Suite might be exactly what you've been looking for. Only a 2 hour drive from Lafayette, the Covington Castle is one of the most unique Airbnb experiences you're going to find. At $215 per night, it's pricier than most Airbnb stays you'll find, but just take a look at the pictures and you'll quickly see why the rate is absolutely worth every penny.

I mean, it's a castle y'all!

Chanse Via Airbnb

The Covington Castle-King/Queen Suite apparently doesn't just talk the talk. Looking at the Airbnb guest reviews, they definitely walk the walk, routinely earning 5 out of 5 star reviews time after time.

One Airbnb review from former guest Marissa simply puts it "Do yourself a favor and just book this place. I celebrated my birthday here and it was perfect."

This one-of-a-kind experience is hosted by Chance, listed by Airbnb as a Superhost. Airbnb defines their Superhosts as "experienced, highly rated hosts who are committed to providing great stays for guests."

Chanse Via Airbnb

Covington Castle Airbnb

You'll also find all of the modern amenities you'd want but probably wouldn't expect to find in most castles. I mean, I'm not sure what sure what kind of internet speeds castles offer these days but...the Convent Castle offers TVs, WiFi, Air Conditioning, an awesome kitchen and even a pool!

So, you ready to slay some dragons? Well, I'm pretty sure dragons aren't included but, it's Louisiana so you might find some alligators maybe, I don't know.

Check availability and book your stay at the Covington Castle-King/Queen Suite over at airbnb.com.

