“Cowardly Act” Leaves 1 Donkey Dead, 1 Donkey Injured in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A "cowardly act" has left one donkey dead and another injured as deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office try to find whoever pulled the trigger.

photo from Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish photo from Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish loading...

According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, the two donkeys were shot around 1:00 a.m. on April 17th on Soldier Road near Mire. This "senseless act of cruelty" happened while the donkeys were within the property where they were being kept. While one of the donkeys died, the other is being treated for its injuries.

Shooting Scene, Facebook via Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Shooting Scene, Facebook via Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish loading...

Deputies need your help to identify the person(s) involved. On that night, shots were heard in the area and an older model truck observed in the area is considered as a possible vehicle of interest.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

