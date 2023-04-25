Crash on Moss Street Kills One Driver, Injures Another According to Lafayette Police
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed one driver died and another was transported to the hospital after a deadly crash on Moss Street in Lafayette.
According to the LPD, the driver of the first vehicle, Thomas Green, 75, of Lafayette, lost control of his vehicle speeding down Moss. He veered across five lanes and hit a second vehicle, injuring the other driver, who was transported to a local hospital.
Green died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
The crash is still under investigation, but the roadway is no longer closed. Motorists can now use that road as needed. Original story below.
ORIGINAL STORY
Lafayette Police are confirming that they are working a fatal crash on Moss Street in Lafayette. There is one confirmed fatality at this time.
The crash, which occurred just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, is in the 3200 block of Moss Street. The roadway is blocked between the I-10 overpass and Morelan Drive.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time. Lafayette police are investigating the crash.
More information will be provided as the investigation into the crash continues.