Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Members of the Crowley Advisory Council have been working since early 2022 to stand up a new Boys and Girls Club in Crowley, Louisiana, discussing options and fundraising to launch the program which will fall under the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana charter. Cox donated $50,000 to assist with establishing the facility, and representatives with Cox Communications visited the future site Thursday morning.

There are currently eight clubs under the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana charter: two in Lafayette, two in New Iberia, and one each in Opelousas, Abbeville, Lake Charles, and Natchitoches. Two additional clubs are in the works in Lake Charles.

In 2022, with seven clubs operating, nearly 3,000 youth between the ages of 6 to 18 participated at a Boys and Girls Club in Acadiana. The programs focus on Character and Leadership, Healthy Lifestyle, and Academic Success with a particular focus on STEM activities. Because they are results-based, data shows that 97% of Club teens expect to graduate from high school and 76% of low-income members between the ages of 12 and 18 who attend the Club regularly receive mostly As and Bs in school.

The Crowley fundraising team has been busy meeting with business owners and community leaders around town about supporting a Club here. The support from the community is fundamental in the success of a Club, and committee chair Tracy Wirtz says they are humbled by the generosity and interest they’ve witnessed.

“The overwhelming response has been that we need a facility and program like Boys and Girls Club in Crowley. People have been open to hearing about what it will do for our city, and several have had the opportunity to visit a nearby Club to see it in action. We are so appreciative for the open hearts and doors. It will take everyone in the community contributing in some way, so we can open the doors and children can start growing, learning, and having fun,” Wirtz says.

Cox has supported Boys and Girls Clubs for many years by establishing the Cox Innovation Lab at each location to allow children to explore STEM activities.

"We're investing our resources and technology into building a world of better tomorrows for Crowley and nearby communities. This commitment allows area kids to create new connections, explore innovative technologies and share more meaningful moments together for years to come,” says Erin Monroe, Cox Communications Market Vice President for Greater Louisiana.

The Crowley Boys and Girls Club Advisory Council is hosting a town hall-style meeting on Monday, December 4, at 5:30 to update elected officials, church pastors, community leaders, and guests about the progress. It will be held at the APEC Building behind O’Reilly Auto Parts on North Parkerson Avenue.

Advisory Council members and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana plan to open the doors of the facility in September of 2024. It will be located at 1120 West Hutchinson Avenue, the site of the former Christian Villa Nursing Home. The Club will utilize approximately a third of the building for the Club.

Anyone who would like to support the effort is invited to contact any member of the Advisory Council or email crowleybgc@gmail.com.