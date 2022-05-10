What a sweet story.

A father in Kentucky purchased a pre-owned car for his daughter, but it's what he found in the car after the purchase that has the internet shedding tears.

Kevin Duke says that after the purchase he went through the vehicle and it was then that he found a hand-written letter in the glove box of the car.

The letter was written by a relative of the previous owner of the car. Sadly, the previous owner died in a tragic house fire and because of a mixup with paperwork, the insurance would not pay off the car.

Thus, the family of the deceased owner had to sell it because they could not afford it at the time.

Well, as it turns out, the father who purchased the car found the letter and shared it on social media.

In the letter, it was well documented that the previous owner and her family loved the car. In the letter, the family member encouraged the new owner to enjoy the car and to turn up the music, as they once did.

The person who wrote the letter stated that there may even be a few lost items in the car, but to not worry about them.

The letter was so detailed, that the small dents in the car doors were even explained. After reading this letter, you can tell that this was much more than just any car.

As noted in the letter below, this was the only thing left behind after the death of the previous owners, and perhaps the day will come when this family member can afford to buy it back.

I encourage you to take your time to read this letter, the message is so clear. And yes, I particularly liked the part where the family member mentioned that angels will always be onboard.