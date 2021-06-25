Daelon Smith Visiting UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be hosting a prep football standout from The Cotton State this weekend.

Daelon Smith, who currently attends Theodore High School, located in Theodore, Alabama, shared on social media on Thursday night that he will be paying a visit to Louisiana on Friday.

A 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker, Smith will be part of a group of prep stars visiting this weekend for another prospect camp.

Smith plays high school basketball as well as football.

Smith, who is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022, is regarded as an athletic playmaker who has a high ceiling.

