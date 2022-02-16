Major Damage at a Lafayette Apartment Complex after a Fire

UPDATE: (6:00 a.m.)

We know more information about an apartment complex fire that happened just before 2 o'clock Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out of the apartments with the help of the UL Lafayette Police Department.

The fire started in a downstairs apartment apparently with a pot of grease on the stove that was left unattended. The fire quickly spread to the apartment upstairs.

Seven fire trucks and twenty-six firefighter battled to put the fire out in about twenty minutes.

At least four of the apartments have major damage.

ORIGINAL: (2:45 a.m.)

Several units at a Lafayette apartment complex were damaged due to fire according to Lafayette Fire Investigator Alton Trahan.

Trahan says that one person who lives there ended up with burns on their hands.

Investigators are still on the scene working to determine exactly what happened, and what caused the fire.

Eight units ended up being damaged due to the fire.

The apartment complex is located at the corner of University and Roosevelt in the 600 block of East University.

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Not-So-Nice Nicknames for 10 Louisiana Towns