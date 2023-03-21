A home in the 100 block of Pine Street in Lafayette received substantial damage at around 9 o'clock Monday morning.

Fire investigator and spokes for the Lafayette Fire Department Alton Trahan says they were called out to the home on Pine Street to find flames coming out of the windows.

Crews went in to make sure no one was in the home and thankfully no one was inside.

The home received a lot of damage, and fire investigator Trahan says they do believe this fire was set intentionally. They have no information on suspects yet.

The home was not occupied by anyone and the utilities had been shut off.

Trahan is asking anyone who might know anything about the house fire to call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 337-232-TIPS (8477). If you prefer, you can call the Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8716.

