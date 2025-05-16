Highlights:

Lafayette Fire Department’s Hazmat Team deployed to assist with an ammonia leak in Breaux Bridge

Leak occurred at Guidry’s Catfish on Henderson Highway around 8 p.m. Thursday

Employees evacuated before first responders arrived; no injuries reported

Leak traced to malfunctioning valve on ammonia storage tank

Scene was cleared and deemed safe for employees to return the same night

Lafayette Hazmat Team Responds to Ammonia Leak at Guidry’s Catfish in Breaux Bridge

A leak at Guidry’s Catfish was traced to a faulty valve. Lafayette’s hazmat team contained the threat with no injuries reported.

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KPEL News) — A potentially dangerous chemical leak at a local food processing plant was quickly brought under control Thursday night, thanks to a coordinated emergency response led by the Lafayette Fire Department’s hazardous materials team.

Fire officials say the department’s hazmat unit was called to assist around 8:06 p.m. after an ammonia leak was detected at Guidry’s Catfish, located at 1093 Henderson Highway. The Henderson Volunteer Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality also responded.

Plant employees had already evacuated the building before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Hazmat Crews Isolate Ammonia Leak at Breaux Bridge Facility

Once on the scene, Lafayette’s hazmat team deployed monitoring devices to assess the severity and reach of the ammonia leak. Officials say no further evacuations were necessary in the surrounding area.

The source of the leak was traced to a faulty valve on a storage tank. Technicians were able to manually shut off the valve to stop the leak, then used air circulation equipment to ventilate the facility. Once gas levels returned to safe levels, employees were allowed to re-enter.

Strong Coordination, Safe Outcome

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of regional cooperation in chemical response situations, especially in rural communities where volunteer fire departments may rely on support from specialized teams.

Lafayette Fire officials say the quick response and adherence to safety protocols helped prevent injuries and environmental damage. The incident remains under review to ensure all chemical storage and handling procedures were followed.

Frequently Asked Questions: Hazmat Response & Chemical Safety

When should I call for a hazmat team?

Call 911 and request hazmat assistance if:

There’s a chemical spill with unknown substances, strong odors, or vapors

The substance is hazardous (e.g., ammonia, chlorine, gasoline, solvents)

Anyone nearby experiences dizziness, nausea, or breathing issues

The spill reaches drains, waterways, or public spaces

The spill can’t be safely contained with standard protective gear

What should I do if there’s a chemical spill at home?

Evacuate the area immediately

Avoid contact or inhalation of the substance

Call 911 and report the situation

Wait for trained responders to declare the area safe

How can I prepare my family for a chemical emergency?

Create a family evacuation plan and designate a meeting spot

Build an emergency kit with gloves, masks, flashlights, and essentials

Install and maintain smoke and CO detectors

Sign up for local emergency alerts

How can businesses prepare for hazmat incidents?

Conduct routine risk assessments for chemical hazards

Train staff on hazmat handling and response protocols

Maintain accessible Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS)

Stock proper spill containment gear

Develop clear internal communication procedures

For more on chemical safety, visit Ready.gov or contact your local fire department.