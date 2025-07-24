BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Breaux Bridge teen is dead following a crash involving an electric scooter on Louisiana Highway 347 just south of Jolie Blonde Road in St. Martin Parish.

Crash Happened Just After Midnight on LA Highway 347

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred shortly after midnight on July 23, 2025. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Da'Marion Lagrange of Breaux Bridge.

Scooter Was Traveling Against Traffic Without Lights

The preliminary investigation revealed that Lagrange was riding an electric scooter with no lights north in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 347. At the same time, a 2015 Chrysler 300 was traveling in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 347 and was attempting to pass a slower vehicle in a passing zone.

For reasons unknown and still under investigation, as the Chrysler moved into the southbound lane to pass, it struck the scooter from behind.

Lagrange, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, later died. The driver of the Chrysler was properly restrained and did not suffer any injuries.

Driver of Chrysler Uninjured and Not Impaired

The driver of the Chrysler was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol was detected. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Lagrange and was submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police Issue Safety Reminder on Scooter Use

The Louisiana State Police posted the following reminder to the public regarding the operation of electric low-speed scooters:

To promote safety and responsible riding, Louisiana law (LRS 32:300.1.1) regulates the operation of electric low-speed scooters. Operators must ride alone, travel in the direction of traffic, and keep at least one hand on the handlebars at all times. Scooters are required to be equipped with functioning brakes and appropriate lighting for visibility during low-light conditions, as specified in LRS 32:301. Always adhere to traffic laws and never operate a low-speed vehicle on highways with a speed limit greater than thirty-five miles per hour. While wearing a helmet is encouraged for all riders, it is mandatory for those under 17. By consistently following these guidelines, operators can significantly reduce the risk of crashes and contribute to safer shared roadways for everyone.