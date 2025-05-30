LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - One person suffered minor injuries during an apartment fire at a complex in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon.

Fire Reported at Meadow West Apartments

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Meadow West Apartments, located at 201 High Meadows Blvd., for a reported apartment fire at 4:20 pm on Thursday, May 29.

When first responders arrived on the scene, smoke was coming from the apartment. Firefighters entered the unit and searched for occupants. There was only one occupant at the time, and they exited the apartment as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters Quickly Contain Blaze

Crews located the fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes.

The kitchen sustained heavy fire and water damage, while other rooms in the apartment suffered smoke damage. An adjoining apartment also sustained smoke and minor water damage.

READ MORE: Louisiana Deputy Hit By Suspect's Vehicle

One Occupant Injured While Trying to Extinguish Fire

During the investigation, fire officials determined that the occupant was cooking before falling asleep. The alarm awakened him, and that's when he discovered the kitchen on fire.

The man attempted to extinguish the fire. While doing so, he sustained minor burns to his hands.

He was evaluated on the scene by firefighters and later transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

Get our free mobile app

Submitted Photo, Lafayette Fire Department Submitted Photo, Lafayette Fire Department loading...

Cause of Fire Determined to Be Unattended Cooking

Lafayette Fire Department officials concluded that unattended cooking led to the combustibles catching fire. The fire was ruled an accident.

Safety Tips from the Lafayette Fire Department

The Lafayette Fire Department wants to remind the public of these safety tips:

Do not leave pots unattended when cooking.

Keep lids nearby.

Have a fire extinguisher near the kitchen.

Do not pour water on a grease fire.