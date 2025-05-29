There's a report that a deputy was struck by a vehicle belonging to a suspect according to KLFY.

According to the report, the deputy from St. Landry Parish was working a narcotics investigation when he was allegedly hit by a suspect's car.

Officials say the deputy has been flown to a hospital after the event happened.

This situation happened at Louisiana Highway 182 and Louisiana Highway 754.

