Damage to a Lafayette Home on Street of Love

Lafayette firefighters have been very busy this morning working to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of Street of Love.

According to fire investigators Alton Trahan, the firefighters were called out to the home around 9:30 today after someone noticed the outside of the home was on fire.

Officials say they do not yet know the cause of the blaze, but they are working to determine what happened to start the fire.

Trahan says the home received moderate fire damage to the outside, front porch, and attic.

Thankfully no one was hurt due to the fire.

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?