TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (KPEL) — The man suspected of murdering Callie Brunett and her 4-year-old daughter Erin was found competent to stand trial according to court officials.

Questions surrounding Daniel Callihan's mental state began shortly after he was arrested in June 2024. A psychological evaluation to determine if he was fit to stand trial was ordered by a judge.

On Thursday, WAFB reported that the court ruled Calihan is mentally capable of going to trial and participating in his defense.

Calihan is facing charges in state and federal court, including first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and federal charges of kidnapping resulting in death and transporting minors across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. If convicted, Calihan faces the death penalty.

The case began in June of 2024 when Callie Brunett was found dead in her Loranger home, and both of her daughters were missing.

An Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Jalie and 4-year-old Erin. Jalie was found alive with the suspect, but Erin was found deceased in a wooded area near Jackson, Mississippi.

This heartbreaking case received national coverage and left the local community waiting to see justice served for the Brunett family.

Callihan's trial is set to begin on July 28th, 2025.

